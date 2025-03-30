Allianz SE Acquires New Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Allianz SE bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 48.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $23.55 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

