Q2 EPS Forecast for Lassonde Industries Lifted by Analyst

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $5.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.90. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $22.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $23.86 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$209.50 and a 12-month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

