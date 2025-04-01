UBS Group Downgrades Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) to Hold

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.71.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$155.91 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$81.75 and a 1 year high of C$157.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$141.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$124.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.55, for a total transaction of C$933,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.94, for a total transaction of C$2,378,852.00. Insiders sold a total of 71,125 shares of company stock worth $9,315,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

