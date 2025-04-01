Cormark Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.15.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM opened at C$10.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.95. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.08 and a twelve month high of C$14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

In other news, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,068.00. Also, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00. Insiders purchased a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

