Lokken Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

IUS stock opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.2128 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

