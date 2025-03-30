Tucker Asset Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October (NYSEARCA:CPSO)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October (NYSEARCA:CPSO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSO. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,733,000.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CPSO opened at $25.36 on Friday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October Profile

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – October (CPSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPSO was launched on Oct 1, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

