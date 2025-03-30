Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Barratt Developments Trading Up 0.7 %

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

Barratt Developments stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

