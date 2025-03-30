The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Andersons has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Andersons Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Andersons has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.34. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Andersons will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,992. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

