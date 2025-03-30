Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 56.83 ($0.74). Approximately 251,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 267,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.80 ($0.74).

Residential Secure Income Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.46. The company has a market capitalization of £103.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX (5.40) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Residential Secure Income had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Residential Secure Income plc will post 6.1000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

About Residential Secure Income

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a GBX 1.03 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.40%.

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.

Featured Articles

