Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESIGet Free Report) was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 56.83 ($0.74). Approximately 251,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 267,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.80 ($0.74).

Residential Secure Income Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.46. The company has a market capitalization of £103.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX (5.40) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Residential Secure Income had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Residential Secure Income plc will post 6.1000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a GBX 1.03 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.40%.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.

