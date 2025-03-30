OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.91 and last traded at $27.91. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.51.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

