Life Planning Partners Inc Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 92,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,560,961 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $342.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $366.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.60 and a 200-day moving average of $315.27.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.