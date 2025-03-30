Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Shares of LDSCY stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.0709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

