AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on April 15th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5563 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

AGNC Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 74.4% per year over the last three years.

AGNCM opened at $25.44 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $25.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

