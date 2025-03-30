Short Interest in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Drops By 57.3%

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Equus Total Return Stock Performance

Shares of EQS stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. Equus Total Return has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59.

Equus Total Return Company Profile

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

