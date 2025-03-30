Short Interest in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Drops By 57.3%

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Equus Total Return Stock Performance
Shares of EQS stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. Equus Total Return has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59.
Equus Total Return Company Profile
