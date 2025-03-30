Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $5.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

