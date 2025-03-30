China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.52 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.22%. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

