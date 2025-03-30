Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 335.82% and a net margin of 34.76%.

Conifer Trading Up 1.9 %

CNFR stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Conifer has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

