Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 335.82% and a net margin of 34.76%.
Conifer Trading Up 1.9 %
CNFR stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Conifer has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.55.
Conifer Company Profile
