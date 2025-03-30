Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 49,159 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 285.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,159 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE FTAI opened at $112.36 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $181.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,123.49 and a beta of 2.06.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -342.86%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.