First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FTC opened at $131.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $113.13 and a 12-month high of $149.16.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.0428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,798,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,736,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after buying an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 58,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

