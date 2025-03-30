First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of FTC opened at $131.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $113.13 and a 12-month high of $149.16.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.0428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.