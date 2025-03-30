Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 763 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $524,187,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $231,570,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,264,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,674,000 after purchasing an additional 645,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,549,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,892,000 after purchasing an additional 551,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,809.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 444,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after purchasing an additional 421,333 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Citizens Jmp upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $142.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.41.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $55.85 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average of $108.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

