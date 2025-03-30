Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.66 and last traded at $79.81, with a volume of 202780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,684,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,132,576,000 after acquiring an additional 446,591 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,317,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,363 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,088,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,238,000 after purchasing an additional 197,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,878,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,729,000 after purchasing an additional 649,102 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,546,000 after buying an additional 1,320,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

