Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GRNB opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.