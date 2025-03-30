Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 187.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 186.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

