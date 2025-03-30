Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $378,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Sanofi by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sanofi by 20.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,172,000 after acquiring an additional 399,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.7 %

SNY stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a market cap of $141.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

