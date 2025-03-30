Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $297,947,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,944,000 after buying an additional 1,913,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after buying an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,766,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,889,000 after acquiring an additional 965,731 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Emerson Electric stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $96.62 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
