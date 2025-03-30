Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $236,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,003,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,806,000 after acquiring an additional 149,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,045,000 after purchasing an additional 152,072 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 58.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,863,000 after buying an additional 2,706,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,053,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,378,000 after buying an additional 229,523 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,814.03. This trade represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. The trade was a 9.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

OTIS stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $90.12 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

