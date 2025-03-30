Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 3,280 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 510.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

