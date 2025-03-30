Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Update

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CCRN opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $492.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.