Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 57,432 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,432 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $21,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after buying an additional 4,056,931 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $4,141,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $29,226,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 348.57%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.