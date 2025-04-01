HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. HeartCore Enterprises had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 16.25%.
HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 12.5 %
HTCR stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. HeartCore Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile
