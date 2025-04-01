HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. HeartCore Enterprises had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 16.25%.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 12.5 %

HTCR stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. HeartCore Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

