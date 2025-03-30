Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 169550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

