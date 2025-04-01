Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Takes $7.82 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 269,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,818,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $358,205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,829,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Pinterest by 357.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,719,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after buying an additional 2,125,010 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,261,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,807,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $3,441,217.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $211,496.54. This represents a 94.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,753 shares of company stock worth $11,640,201 in the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Pinterest Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pinterest Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
