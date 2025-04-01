Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Allison Transmission accounts for about 2.0% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 92,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 125,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 656,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ALSN opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.49 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average is $106.52.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

