Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 119.85% and a negative net margin of 119.54%.

Rekor Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.80. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

