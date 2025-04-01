Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 119.85% and a negative net margin of 119.54%.
Rekor Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.80. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Rekor Systems Company Profile
