Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $10.72 EPS

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($18.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.60) by ($10.72), Zacks reports.

Maze Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of MAZE opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Maze Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAZE. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maze Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

Featured Stories

