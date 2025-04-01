C V Starr & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

C V Starr & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,102,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 18.0% of C V Starr & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $258.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $234.18 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.1671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

