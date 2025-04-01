Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Invests $1.57 Million in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. DuPont de Nemours accounts for 1.4% of Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 100.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 120,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2,378.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DD opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 98.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

