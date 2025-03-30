Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stake Increased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 171,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50,626 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $817.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of -1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $55,566.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,639.92. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $144,094.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,059.40. This trade represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,064 shares of company stock worth $251,925 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

