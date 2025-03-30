DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 174,742 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 512,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,742 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,326,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,294,000 after purchasing an additional 106,722 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after buying an additional 182,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,843,000 after buying an additional 174,759 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,103,000. Finally, Sage Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 2,075,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 78,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.