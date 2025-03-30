EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Markel Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,853.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.82. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,417.65 and a 1-year high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,865.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,729.19.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

