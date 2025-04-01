Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $160.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.37 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.0536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

