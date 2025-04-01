JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 172,349 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,589,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172,349 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $184,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,253,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 151,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 75,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,250,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,737,000 after acquiring an additional 125,287 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $122.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average of $119.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,646.38. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $114,792.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,092 shares in the company, valued at $32,918,065.52. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $2,912,212. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

