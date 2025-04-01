Allstate Corp Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,073,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,912,000 after buying an additional 3,575,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,045,000 after buying an additional 2,468,652 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $75,347,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 381.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,205,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,492,000 after acquiring an additional 955,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

VNO opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 926.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.



