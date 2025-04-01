UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,239,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $250,886,000 after purchasing an additional 977,924 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 5,526.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after buying an additional 581,424 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,650,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,019,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,330,000 after buying an additional 280,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

RCI stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

