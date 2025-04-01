Centric Wealth Management Buys 3,541 Shares of Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTI)

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,856,000.

NYSEARCA MSTI opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0893 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (MSTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to generate a high level of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of US debt securities. The fund aims to maintain an average portfolio duration of 3.5 years or less MSTI was launched on Sep 5, 2023 and is issued by Madison.

