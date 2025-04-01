Centric Wealth Management Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,867,193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after buying an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMD opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.01 and a 200-day moving average of $130.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus set a $160.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.