Centric Wealth Management Has $2.18 Million Position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in MARA were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in MARA by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in MARA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in MARA by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MARA by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MARA Stock Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 5.95.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

