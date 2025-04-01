UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,207,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of CAE by 13.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,235,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 736,895 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $13,763,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,627,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,715,000 after buying an additional 500,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CAE by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,430,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after buying an additional 412,906 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CAE stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

