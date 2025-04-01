Centric Wealth Management Acquires 1,295 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,536,000 after acquiring an additional 194,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 344,423 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $21,644,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,769,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 216,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 73,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.55. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.50.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

