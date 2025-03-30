GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,433,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $677,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,038,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $111,923,000. Amundi raised its stake in GoDaddy by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 931,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,710,000 after acquiring an additional 426,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in GoDaddy by 3,836.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 358,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after acquiring an additional 349,358 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,310.21. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $1,094,555.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,776,543. The trade was a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,029 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:GDDY opened at $178.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.25. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.39 and a 1-year high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

